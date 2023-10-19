Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.