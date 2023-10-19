Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 35,675 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 562,044 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

