Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 5,640,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,995,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

