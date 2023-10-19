Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 515 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,075,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 478,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 420,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

