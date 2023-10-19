Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

