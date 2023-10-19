Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.05 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

