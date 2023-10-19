Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $181.13. 2,143,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,535. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

