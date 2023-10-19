AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

