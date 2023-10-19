Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 38082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.