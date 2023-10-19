ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 766,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 794,993 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 253.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

