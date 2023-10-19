ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.24 ($2.36) and last traded at €2.24 ($2.36). Approximately 940 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.30 ($2.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.35.

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

