Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 96162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,884,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,512 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,872 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

