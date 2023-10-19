ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
AEY stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.