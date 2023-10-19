ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

