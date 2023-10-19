ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Atrium Research

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Atrium Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ADF Group Trading Down 1.4 %

ADF Group stock opened at C$5.06 on Monday. ADF Group has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.