ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 38855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -37.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ADTRAN by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.