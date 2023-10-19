Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $243,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

