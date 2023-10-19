AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of AerCap worth $31,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AerCap by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 46,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

