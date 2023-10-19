Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.32.

AEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $1.40 to $1.44 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 4,352.91%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 82,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 76,511 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

