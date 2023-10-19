Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.