agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 9.3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 832,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,775,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of agilon health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.