Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

