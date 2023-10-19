Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 178780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

