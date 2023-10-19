Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.80 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.80.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $267.38 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $272.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

