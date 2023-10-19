Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $3.09 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $236.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $237.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

