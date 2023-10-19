Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

