Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,389 shares of company stock valued at $401,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.