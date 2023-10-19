Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $223.28 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.65.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

