Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.43.

HSY opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.66. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $186.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

