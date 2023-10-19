Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 71,183 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

