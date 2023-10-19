Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.57 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,906,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $89,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 29.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 551,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 18,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 560.5% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 148,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 125,832 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

F stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

