Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.77 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

