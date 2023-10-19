Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.82 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,129 shares of company stock worth $1,677,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.