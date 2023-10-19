Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $4.29 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

