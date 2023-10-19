Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

AA opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alcoa has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.10). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

