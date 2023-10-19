Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 2041430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Alcoa Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.43.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.