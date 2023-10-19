Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.95

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 368537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

