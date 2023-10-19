Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.