Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY23 guidance at $1.34-$1.57 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

