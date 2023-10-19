AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.05

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 19843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AB shares. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

