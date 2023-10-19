Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

ALLY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 944,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,930. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $249,000. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 101,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 41,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 53.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

