Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.