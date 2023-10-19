Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,086,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 233,352 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

MO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,144. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

