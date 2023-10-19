Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 265978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.