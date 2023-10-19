Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Amdocs worth $41,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,419. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

