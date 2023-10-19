Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMED

Amedisys Stock Down 0.4 %

Amedisys stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.