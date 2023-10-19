American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Up 3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 10,227,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,902,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,039,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

