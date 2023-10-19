American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Our Latest Report on AAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.