American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.50 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
