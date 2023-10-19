American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

