American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 278,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

