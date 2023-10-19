American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. American States Water has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

